KUCHING, Feb 11 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Abdul Johari Openg visited Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today.

Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang arrived at the residence around 11.45am and was warmly greeted by the Sarikei MP and his wife Datin Seri Law Yu Hui.

Abang Johari spent over an hour at Huang’s residence and participated in the tossing of ‘yee sang’ with Huang and family.

Advertisement

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present. — Borneo Post

Advertisement