KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A total of 17 fatalities were reported as of the third day of ‘Op Selamat 21’ yesterday, implemented in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations nationwide.

The Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement, in a statement, said that during that period a total of 1,197 accidents were recorded, involving 1,506 vehicles.

Recently, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, reportedly said that this edition of ‘Op Selamat’ maintains the theme of ‘Rumah Selamat, Sampai ke Destinasi” (safe home, reaching the destination safely).

“This operation aims at ensuring smooth traffic flow, as well as reducing the rate of road accidents, the protection of property and homes and reducing the rate of house break-ins during the festive period,” he said. — Bernama

