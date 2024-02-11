KUCHING, Feb 11 — The man who was reported missing while searching for clams at a nearby river in Kampung Jaya Bakti, Jalan Kubah Matang here has been found alive in a weak state.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said Mohd Fahiszuddin Iskandar, 29, was found by his father some 300 metres from their home around 12.45pm today.

Mohd Fahiszuddin left his house for the river around 9am yesterday to find clams near the river.

After failing to return home, a missing persons report was lodged by his father at the Batu Kawa police station around 1am this morning.

Bomba immediately initiated a search-and-rescue operation around the area where he was last seen until 4am this morning.

However, the search had been called off due to poor visibility.

The search resumed at 9.30am this morning together with a group of villagers along the river, where the victim was said to be collecting clams. — Borneo Post