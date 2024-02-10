KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by MCA, at Wisma MCA, here.

Anwar’s arrival at 10am was greeted by MCA president, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Also present were the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

Also present were Cabinet ministers including Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

At the ceremony, Anwar, together with the guests, participated in ‘Yee Sang’ tossing, which is one of the popular Chinese New Year dishes.

Meanwhile, Anwar, when met after the ceremony, extended his appreciation to Wee for the invite.

“Thank you to Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MCA, and I hope everything goes well,” said Anwar. — Bernama

