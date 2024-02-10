KUALA PERLIS, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 11 Thai nationals suspected of catching bamboo clams 1.2 nautical miles west of the Sungai Baru river mouth yesterday.

Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone director Mohd Hashim Mat Zain, said three skippers and eight crew members aged 18 to 42 were apprehended.

“The patrol boat Perkasa 1227, conducting Ops Aman and Ops Tiris 3.0 in Perlis waters, found three suspicious boats from a neighbouring country engaged in the activity.

Despite attempted escapes by some crew members, MMEA personnel maintained control and detained all individuals and boats involved” he said in a statement today.

The suspects and boats, valued at RM40,000 were taken to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone Jetty for further investigation.

Mohd Hashim urged the public to report smuggling and maritime crimes promptly to the Kuala Perlis Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 04-9851072 or 04-9851162 as well as the MERS 999 hotline. — Bernama

