PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will tighten security and optimise its operations in the country’s maritime areas, especially along the borders, during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin, said in a statement today that MMEA will intensify patrols at identified hotspots in the Malaysian Maritime Zone to curb cross-border crimes and offences.

He said the agency has mobilised 800 officers and enforcement personnel to carry out patrols and enforcement in the country’s waters with the support of 45 agency assets, covering an area of 556,285 square kilometres.

“The Malaysian Maritime will not compromise and will take stern action against any party found committing offences in the country’s waters,” he said.

Hamid also urged the maritime community to remain the MMEA’s eyes and ears to eradicate maritime offences and crimes.

Members of the public who wish to provide information can contact the Maritime Operations Centre at 03-89434001 or any state Maritime Operations Centre nationwide or call the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) at 999. — Bernama

