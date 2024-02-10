ALOR SETAR, Feb 10 — FlyDubai’s inaugural flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), landed in Langkawi Island today.

The flight arrival at 4.25pm was greeted by the management of Langkawi Development Authority (Lada), Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), government agencies and Langkawi’s tourism industry players.

Lada chief executive officer Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said FlyDubai’s flight route originates from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, UAE, with a one-hour layover at Penang International Airport before proceeding to Langkawi International Airport.

The airline operates Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for its Malaysia route, with flights scheduled daily. With the addition of FlyDubai flights, Langkawi now receives a total of 185 scheduled flights per week.

Advertisement

“This route opening will bring economic benefits to the residents of Langkawi by attracting tourists from West Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond. It also provides a comfortable flight experience for passengers from over 120 destinations to Langkawi via Dubai, UAE,” she said in a statement today.

She said Lada also offers the Special Charter Flight Incentive Programme, which plays a crucial role in enabling airlines to start flights to the island.

“One of the incentives offered this year is the Maiden Flight Incentive, which rewards airlines initiating new routes to Langkawi and maintaining scheduled flights for at least one year,” she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Haslina said discussions with FlyDubai began in 2019 and resumed in November 2022, leading to their intention to start scheduled flights to Langkawi.

On September 21 last year, the company officially announced the direct scheduled flight route to Langkawi, she added. — Bernama