KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Police arrested two local babysitters suspected of abusing and neglecting an 11-month-old girl at a childcare centre in Semenyih last month.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the two women, aged 22, were arrested on January 29, after police received a report from a woman on January 27.

The woman discovered bruises on her 11-month-old daughter’s forehead when she picked her up from daycare, but was not sure what caused it.

“Checks on the childcare centre’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera revealed that the girl had fallen from a high chair. The mother had also received a message from an unknown person who showed her several footages showing suspected abuse and neglect of the victim by the babysitters at the centre.

Advertisement

“The woman had sent her baby to the centre since August last year. The victim was taken to the Kajang Hospital for examination and the doctor confirmed that the baby had sustained a soft tissue injury over frontal,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said initial urine tests on both suspects were negative and they had no criminal records. The suspects were released on police bail after their statements were record.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama

Advertisement