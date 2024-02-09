KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Traffic volume on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) increased this morning with more people taking the opportunity of the long week-end in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration to go on vacation and return to their hometowns.

According to the official account of XPLUS, northbound traffic is slow-moving from Sungai Buloh to Rawang Selatan and Rawang Selatan to Rawang, while congestion is reported from Slim River to Sungkai.

Traffic is also reported to be congested from Putrajaya to Bandar Gamuda Cove following an accident at Kilometre 25 and from Skudai to Sedenak.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said traffic flow from the Klang Valley heading to the east coast is still under control and the only traffic congestion reported was at Genting Sempah towards Bukit Tinggi.

He said this was due to an accident at Kilometer 42.5 which caused the left lane to be blocked.

“Highway users are advised to plan their journey in advance with the expected increase in traffic volume in the afternoon and evening,” he said. — Bernama

