KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert level of continuous rain warning for Sarawak for this Sunday (February 11) and Monday (February 12).

The affected areas are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu dan Kanowit, Mukah that includes Tanjung Manis, Daro dan Matu serta daerah Kapit (Song dan Bukit Mabong), it said in a statement today. — Bernama

