MATU, Feb 8 ― SJK Chung Hua Matu hosted an Al-Quran recital ceremony for the first time on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held to mark the completion of the 2023 school session, which ends tomorrow. This also concludes the learning session for the 2023 Kafa class.

A group of 22 students, joined by Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, rode on decorated motorcycles (Tandu), led by SJK Chung Hua Matu’s Islamic Education Committee head Ustaz Zulhelmi Borhan.

Ahmad Johnie, who officiated the opening ceremony, said mastering Al-Quran necessitates the presence of a teacher to ensure that the holy book is read correctly.

In addition, he stated that Al-Quran knowledge is a constant education that encompasses all aspects of life.

“I feel proud when a vernacular school (Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan) holds a large-scale Tadarus Al-Quran ceremony with the participation of all school members, including parents and teachers from various ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“This proves that harmony and togetherness are still fertile in our society,” he said.

According to Ahmad Johnie, implementation of this event is critical to benefit the public and nearby communities.

“I strongly support events like this, and I am ready to give any help to organise similar events in the future,” he said.

Also present were the school’s parent-teacher association chairman Datuk Nasaruddin Abdullah, headmaster Kong Sing Nguong, Ustazah Roha Musa who represented Daro Education Office, Ustaz Azizan Ajiji from Daro Jais Office, and Ustaz Al-Hafiq Abdul Rahman from Daro Baitulmal Fund Office. ― Borneo Post