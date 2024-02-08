PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar says that the time has come for the streamlining of procedures in Shariah courts across the country.

He said, however, that the amended procedures should be more user-friendly and family-oriented, especially in handling cases in the courts.

“I request that the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM), as the agency coordinating Shariah court procedures, examine these procedures to make them more user-friendly and family-oriented,” he told reporters after launching the Ajwad Waqaf Takaful product here, today.

Na’im said he was aware of the less-than-ideal atmosphere in Shariah courts when he served at JKSM.

“Like for example, now, when people go to court, people are afraid of the judge and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, he explained that the judicial procedures and legislation of Shariah courts were different from the Syariah Courts Act 1965, also known as Act 355, which was previously proposed to increase the jurisdiction of Shariah courts in criminal cases.

“Comprehensive procedural amendments are more important to elevate the status of Shariah courts, not only in terms of jurisdiction but also to ensure that Shariah courts are more respected,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) president Musa Awang reportedly called for all laws, procedures and judicial governance and legislation in Shariah courts to be streamlined across the country.

He said that the non-uniform procedures and governance in some states were somewhat burdensome and taxing for Shariah law practitioners.

Earlier, Na’im also launched the Ajwad Waqaf Takaful product, a strategic collaboration between Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia and Hong Leong MSIG Takaful, which will contribute to the growth of waqaf (endowment) funds and takaful protection and expand its potential. — Bernama