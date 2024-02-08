JOHOR BARU, Feb 8 — The Johor police will be conducting a thorough investigation, including determining the motive, that led to the brutal murder of a 24-year-old man at the Route66 Club entertainment outlet along Jalan Abdullah Tahir in the city here last Sunday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said police have arrested a total of 15 individuals, aged between 20 and 40, including the main suspect, to assist in the murder probe.

He said the main suspect, a 31-year-old businessman, was arrested by investigators at the Senai International Airport on Monday, shortly after he was extradited here after fleeing to Bangkok in Thailand.

“The main suspect was earlier believed to have fled abroad to Bangkok in Thailand shortly after the incident happened here.

“Investigators here managed to successfully nab the main suspect at the Senai International Airport following the cooperation and exchange of information with the Thai police force,” Kumar told reporters after officiating the Op Selamat operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Kempas toll plaza here today.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the main suspect was arrested the moment he arrived at the Senai International Airport from Bangkok

Yesterday, Thai media reported that the suspect was arrested upon arrival from Malaysia at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Sunday.

The main suspect, who speaks fluent Thai, had fled from Malaysia after allegedly assaulting his employee, who is believed to have stolen RM40,000 from him and used the stolen funds to gamble online. The employee later died.

The portal had also identified the main suspect as a notorious triad member with links to an illegal online gambling syndicate in Johor.