IPOH, Feb 8 — Police have recorded the statement of the driver of a minister’s official vehicle that allegedly tailgated an ambulance on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) between Simpang Pulai and Tapah on February 3.

The incident occurred during an accident which went viral on social media, leading to a public outcry.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a police report was lodged on the same day.

“Preliminary investigation found that the driver involved worked for a minister and, together with the minister, was on the way to a welfare programme at the Jalan Silang flats in Ipoh.

“However, it was learnt that the minister could not attend the programme due to the congestion that occurred, and we have recorded the statement from the driver involved today,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri added that police have also called on other witnesses to assist in their investigation, including the closed-circuit television camera footage from PLUS and the ambulance’s dashboard footage, to complete the investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Rule 9 (2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he would issue a statement on the incident.

The accident, involving seven vehicles, including three trailers, occurred at Kilometre 288.1 of the PLUS route between Gopeng and Simpang Pulai on February 3 and caused a traffic snarl. — Bernama