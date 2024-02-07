SEPANG, Feb 7 — Overloaded heavy vehicles are a major problem and one of the contributors to road accidents, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the issue of excessive loads needs to be tackled immediately with stern action via enforcement as it is a perennial problem.

“So, overloading is a problem we have to deal with in an integrated manner and enforcement will be increased,” he told the media after sending off Batik Air passengers travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu here today.

Loke urged the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to constantly carry out special operations to ensure smoother and more efficient enforcement.

He said that since the third quarter of last year, enforcement has been actively conducted and continued to increase over the past few months, with the number of summonses issued increasing, especially to commercial vehicle operators.

As for the airline sector this year, Loke expects demand to remain strong and the number of passengers to continue to rise.

As such, he said cooperation from airline companies was crucial to finding ways to increase capacity and flights.

Loke said the number of passengers last year reached almost 85 million, with 60 per cent being domestic travellers and 40 per cent international passengers.

“So, this year, we expect an increase in the number of international passengers judging by the recovery in the tourism sector,” he said.

In addition, Loke said the government’s policy of providing visa exemptions for tourists from China and India would also help increase the number of passengers from these two countries. — Bernama