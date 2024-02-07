MELAKA, Feb 7 — The Melaka government through the Melaka Housing Board (LPM) will carry out a detailed investigation into allegations that buyers of a condominium project in Bukit Serindit here did not receive quality homes as stated in the sales and purchase (S&P) agreement.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said a meeting with the developer of the condominium project will also be held soon to address the issues raised by buyers.

“We have contacted the developer of the housing project to discuss the complaints and they have agreed to meet...we will also visit the condominium this week.

“The state government will not take a careless attitude towards this issue and we will deal with the buyer’s complaints immediately... so give me time to go down and see the situation and discuss with the developer,” he said.

Rais said this when met by reporters at the Melaka Affordable Housing Expo (RMM) 2024 media conference which was also attended by LPM executive director Datuk Murad Husin.

Elaborating further, Rais said this condominium project is still in the ‘defect liability’ period and the developer needs to be responsible for any defects to the home to resolve the buyer’s dissatisfaction with the quality of the unit purchased.

Previously, the media reported that nearly 700 condominium homebuyers were disappointed that their dream home differed from the original S&P agreement that was signed.

Among the defects claimed by the buyers were uneven ceilings, slanted pipes, and locked windows. The price of a condominium unit is more than RM250,000.

In another development, Rais said as many as 6,941 RMMs, involving a total price of more than RM841.5 million, are being offered to buyers at the Melaka RMM 2024 Expo which will take place in a shopping centre for three days, starting Feb 16.

He said that among the types of houses sold will be Rumah Bahagia (low-cost houses), Rumah Sejahtera (medium-low-cost houses), Rumah Mampu Milik Impian A and B at prices starting from RM70,000 to RM250,000.

“In addition, 10 per cent of the 6,941 RMMs offered at the expo are Rumah Belia (Youth Homes) that offer rebates of up to RM30,000. Therefore, youth in Melaka are called upon to seize the opportunity to buy these homes developed in all three districts in Melaka,” he also said.

He added that 17 developers, three government agencies, and a financial and banking institution each as well as a company selling home furnishings were involved as exhibitors at the expo. — Bernama