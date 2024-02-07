PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Malaysia is ranked 15th in the world and third in Asean in the Information and Communication Technology Development Index (IDI 2023).

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today, the latest report from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at https://www.itu.int/itud/reports/statistics/IDI2023/ on IDI 2023 placed Malaysia among the leading pack for telecommunication development on the global stage.

“Malaysia scored 94.5 points out of a total of 100, surpassing the global average of 72.8, thus showcasing the excellent achievement towards reaching the target of Universal and Meaningful Connectivity,” it said.

The MCMC said the IDI 2023, which measured 10 indicators, reported that Malaysia has, among others, achieved near-universal coverage of 4G or LTE mobile networks, high mobile-broadband subscriptions and affordable prices for mobile and fixed-broadband services.

It said that Malaysia also recorded high rates of Internet usage, mobile phone ownership and Internet traffic.

“All these achievements clearly show sustainable access to digital services and widespread digital involvement in Malaysia,” said the MCMC.

It added that with the strong support and cooperation of various parties, the implementation of digital infrastructure had been accelerated with the adoption of the Garis Panduan Perancangan Infrastruktur Komunikasi (GPP-I) by state governments and the establishment of the Committee on the Standardisation of Costs, Charges and Fees for the Development of Communications, approved at the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ (MBKM) Meeting.

“The support from all stakeholders has enabled the MCMC to accelerate the planning and implementation of 5G and satellite coverage to address connectivity challenges in rural and remote areas.

“The government, through MCMC, will continue to hold engagement sessions with all stakeholders and the people to ensure Malaysia achieves meaningful and universal connectivity for everyone,” it said, adding that as of December 31, 2023, the 5G rollout in Malaysia had achieved 80.2 per cent coverage in populated areas.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in the same statement that the achievement reflected the government’s continued commitment to realising universal and meaningful connectivity for all Malaysians, with inclusivity as a primary driver in ensuring communication services are ubiquitous. — Bernama