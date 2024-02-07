PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had not found any video recording of a broadcast audio platform or podcast inviting a man allegedly associated with prostitution services on any social media.

He said that preliminary findings showed that the video as alleged may not have been uploaded or had already been taken down by the platform involved.

“MCMC previously received a report related to the matter, but the ensuing investigation did not find a video recording of the podcast.

“I have personally asked my office to look into it and indeed they did not find said video on any social media,” he said during a news conference held after the Cabinet meeting here, today.

Fahmi also reminded podcasters to practise self-regulation because the government does not yet intend to regulate the platforms involved.

“We have the right to speak, and it is enshrined in the Federal Constitution but there are limits.

“As mentioned by podcaster Khairy Jamaluddin, there are decency and limits. If there is a need, however, we will take action,” he added, referring to recent comments by the former health minister.

Earlier this week, a streaming website that invited ‘Hot Daddy’ to their podcast caused an uproar among Muslims because this was seen as condoning the man’s allegedly illegal activity.