IPOH, Feb 5 — A policeman on patrol duty sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident on Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Chemor Road yesterday evening.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 34-year-old policeman, who was with another colleague on a motorcycle for crime prevention patrol had approached a blue Proton Iriz car on the road.

“The driver of the car (suspect) reversed the vehicle, colliding with the motorcycle and causing the victim to fall.

“After the initial collision, the suspect moved the car forward, then reversed again, striking the victim once again before hastily fleeing in the direction of Tanah Hitam,” he said in a statement last night.

Advertisement

The victim sustained injuries that rendered him immobile and a preliminary examination disclosed fractures in the ribs and shoulder.

He said the incident is currently under investigation pursuant to Section 307 of the Penal Code and the police are pursuing the whereabouts of the car driver.

Those with information can contact ASP Norazuna Rais Ahmad, via phone at 013-6282176, or visit any nearby police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama

Advertisement