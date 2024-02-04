BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 4 — A total of 193 summonses were issued during an operation codenamed ‘Ops Motosikal’ conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Penang at various locations in the state yesterday.

In a statement today, Penang JPJ said they also seized 12 motorcycles for various offences during the four-hour operation starting from 3 pm.

“The operation, in conjunction with the special enforcement for the festive month, was carried out at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, Juru Toll Plaza, Jalan Free School and Jalan Bagan to ensure motorcyclists and pillion riders comply with existing regulations and laws.

“The 193 summonses were issued for various offences such as driving without a licence, using an expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), no insurance coverage, non-compliance with registration numbers specifications and unauthorised modifications,” according to the statement.

It also said Penang JPJ seized 11 vehicles, including lorries, factory vans and private cars, in a Special Operation conducted in Seberang Jaya yesterday.

According to the statement, the vehicles were seized for various offences such as using expired Puspakom inspection certification and non-possession of Goods Driving Licence (GDL) and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence. — Bernama

