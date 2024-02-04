SIBU, Feb 4 — Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai shares the federal government’s aspiration through the Ministry of Education to elevate education to the next level.

Besides having the need to evolve in all aspects of education, Sikie also highlighted the importance of the English language and the crucial role of nurturing the language among children from an early age.

“I believe that the learning of the English language should start at an early age, and this is to prepare them for future challenges,” he said.

He said this in his officiating address at the Community Development Department’s (Kemas) preschools appreciation ceremony at Kingwood Hotel here, yesterday.

“Despite living in the rural areas, having the English language proficiency will enable these children to stay ahead, and it is not impossible that they too, will one day become the leaders of this country,” he said, in the presence of Kemas’ preschool children under the Selangau parliamentary.

“We are indeed fortunate because our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has placed great emphasis on the teaching and learning of the English language from Primary One onwards,” he said.

Citing SK Ulu Lubai’s exemplary educational achievement, he said the primary school in the outskirts of Limbang managed to beat the odds by becoming one of the best schools in the country.

“Other rural schools should emulate this and learn from the school’s (SK Ulu Lubai) experience,” he said, adding that this success was attributed to the collective efforts between parents and school management.

“Parents of these young children ought to keep an open mind, to work together with the school to ensure the child’s progress, as well as to set guidance and limitations to the use of smartphones or gadgets,” he added.

A total of 146 Kemas preschool children were celebrated at the event, in the presence of Sarawak Kemas Early Childhood Education Unit deputy director Roselind Wilson Laing. — Borneo Post