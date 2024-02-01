GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — The water supply to all 120,000 users affected by the Sungai Perai pipe leak incident on January 23, has been fully restored, said Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) today.

Its chief executive officer, K. Pathmanathan, said that this was following the completion of plan B for the Sungai Perai emergency response initiative, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

“Two new 600-millimetre (mm) pipes, connected along the Ampang Jajar Bridge, which crosses Sungai Perai, are working as expected.

“As of 3pm today, all 120,000 users have received their water supply, and PBAPP is pumping water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) to Penang at the optimum level,” he said, in a statement today.

He said that the original deadline set for the restoration of full water supply was 3.30pm tomorrow.

Pathmanantan said that PBAPP did its best to complete its work 24 hours ahead of schedule, for the benefit of affected water users.

“We would like to thank all affected consumers for their understanding, patience and good cooperation throughout the crisis response scenario,” he said.

He said that if there are users who still have not received water supply they should check with their building management company if there is an internal issue, or call the PBAPP 24-Hour Call Centre at 04-255 8255 to file a complaint.

On January 23, a section of the 1,350 mm pipeline at the riverbed of Sungai Perai was found to have a leak, which caused water supply disruption to about 120,000 consumers in the state. — Bernama