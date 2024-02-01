SIBU, Feb 1 — The Ministry of Women, Children and Community Welfare of Sarawak will amend the death compassionate assistance (BIK) distributed by the Sarawak government to holders of the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, said the amendment was being made following complaints from cardholders who felt they were not benefiting from the assistance.

Through the amendment, the death assistance, amounting to RM3,000, would be reduced, she said.

“Many cardholders requested to receive the benefits of the assistance while they are still alive. In the amendment, we will reduce the BIK and suggest that cardholders receive health treatment assistance,” she said.

Advertisement

Fatimah said this while officiating the 2024 Chinese New Year charity event organised by the Sarawak Department of Social Welfare here today.

According to her, after the amendment, KGC holders will be able to use the assistance to get health treatment in private hospitals that are KGC’s strategic partners.

KGC is exclusive to Sarawakians aged 60 and above, where they can enjoy privileges and benefits such as discounts on products and services from KGC’s strategic vendors, besides offering BIK of RM3,000 to cover funeral expenses for cardholders.

Advertisement

BIK is only given to KGC holders who are not covered by insurance, Tabung Haji, Social Security Organisation (Socso) or other schemes.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,656 aid recipients from the Department of Social Welfare in Sarawak who were celebrating the Chinese New Year received a contribution of RM100 from the Sarawak government.

Of the total, 1,764 are from the Sibu Division, and 100 of them received the assistance including hampers worth RM80 presented by Fatimah at the event. — Bernama