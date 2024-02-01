SHAH ALAM, Feb 1 — A five-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious in her mother’s car which was parked near the back door of Shah Alam Hospital here, last Tuesday (Jan 30).

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police were informed of the by a medical officer at the hospital at 8.01pm the same day.

He said the investigation found that the child’s mother, who works at the hospital, left the girl in the car by accident. She had picked up her daughter at a nearby nursery at about 2pm and then returned to work.

“The girl was asleep in the car with the engine switched off. The child’s 34-year-old mother only realised the incident when her husband contacted her at 6pm.

“The victim was then taken to the Shah Alam Hospital Emergency Department in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead after efforts to revive her failed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said a post-mortem conducted on the child found no external or internal injuries on her.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and anyone with information could contact Inspector Syer Aidid at 013-6544996. — Bernama

