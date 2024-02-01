KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is offering special rates on compounds for traffic and general offences in conjunction with the 2024 Federal Territory Day celebration.

In a post on its Facebook today, DBKL said the special compound rates will be offered until Feb 29 and only for Malaysians.

It said the special rate includes compounds for parking offences, which is RM10 for motorcycles, RM20 for cars, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and small lorries, and RM50 for buses and lorries, while for hawking offences is RM100.

According to the post, the special rate does not apply for offences on the blacklist and general cases, including under the Transportation of Materials. (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-law 1997, Wholesale Market (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Law 2002, Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Law 2016 and Licensing of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Law 2016.

Also included are offences under the Hotel Act 2003, the Entertainment Act 1992 and the Planning Act 1982, as well as offences related to building approval under the Roads, Drains and Buildings Act 1974.

The public can make the payment through the Pay@KL application. — Bernama