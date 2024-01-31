KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Sultan Ibrahim of Johor is scheduled to take the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia today for a five-year term.

The ceremony of taking the oath of office and signing the instrument of office will be held at the 264th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Balairung Seri (throne room), Istana Negara.

At the ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will be sworn in as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

In the presence of the other Malay Rulers, members of the Royal family and dignitaries, Sultan Ibrahim will sign the instruments of proclamation of office, the content of which will be read out by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to depart for the ceremony from Istana Bukit Serene, Johor at 7.45 am and board a special aircraft at the Royal Hangar of Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru, heading to the capital.

The ceremonial welcome of His Majesty the King will begin at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang Air Base at about 9.45 am before Sultan Ibrahim heads to the Istana Negara for the oath-taking and signing of instruments.

Queen of Malaysia, Raja Zarith Sofiah, and Their Majesties’ children are also scheduled to grace the historic ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th King of Malaysia at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October last year, which also saw Sultan Nazrin elected as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Ibrahim replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who completed his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

Born on Nov 22, 1958, at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru, Sultan Ibrahim was proclaimed the Sultan of Johor on Jan 23, 2010, following the demise of Sultan Iskandar, with the official coronation taking place on March 23, 2015. — Bernama