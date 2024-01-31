KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Malay rulers arrived at Istana Negara here to attend the 264th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers (Special) in conjunction with the swearing-in ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia today.

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu is expected to preside over the meeting which is scheduled to take place at the Throne Room at 11 am.

Among those spotted as at 9.45am were the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor and Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the two Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

At the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim of Johor will be sworn in as the 17th King of Malaysia, while Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak will take the oath of office as Deputy King for the third time.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended yesterday. — Bernama

