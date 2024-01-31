PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The fleet card pilot programme for diesel subsidies will begin tomorrow, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He also said that the programme by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will involve big players in the industry.

“The fleet card programme for diesel will be executed for the transportation sector beginning February 1, this year, especially for big companies,” he told reporters during a press conference here.

On January 9, national news agency Bernama reported Domestic Trade Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali as saying that the implementation of the pilot project was to study the provision of subsidised diesel quotas to the land transport (goods) sector, through the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0).

Advertisement

There are two diesel subsidy programmes under the government, namely the fleet card programme and the skid tank programme.

Currently, only the land transport (public) sector uses the fleet card programme.

The six selected goods companies are Perceptive Logistics Sdn Bhd, Multimodal Freight Sdn Bhd, Mun Chuen Transport Sdn Bhd, Tan Swee Hee Sdn Bhd, Sim Yew Enterprise Sdn Bhd and Rantau Panjang Haulage Sdn Bhd, following the expiration of their skid tank quotas this month.

Advertisement