PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — Performance applications by foreign artists, including Ed Sheeran, would have already been reviewed by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) before being allowed to perform here, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil disclosed.

Jakim is one of the 16 agencies that form the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) which decides whether a foreign artist may perform in Malaysia or not.

“Of the 16 agencies involved in the discussion to decide the application of foreign artists to perform in Malaysia, among them is Jakim, KDN (Home Ministry),” he said here today in response to Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Mohd Noor’s call for the government to cancel UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s concert.

Earlier today, national daily Sinar Harian reported that the Penang mufti had asked the government to revoke the permit for Sheeran’s performance at Bukit Jalil next month.

Advertisement

The Penang mufti said that Sheeran was a supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, which was not in line with the teachings of Islam.

Fahmi, however, asserted that the government will look into the matter according to its current guidelines if the need to revise the approval arises.

“Presently, there are no changes to the approval that had been given,” Fahmi clarified.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran will perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on February 24.

This will be his second concert in Malaysia. His first was held at Stadium Putra in Bukit Jalil in 2017.