KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Cabinet ministers have extended the highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, whom they believe is capable of providing guidance and advice to the Cabinet in fulfilling the government’s commitment to enhancing unity, prosperity and national development.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that His Majesty’s extensive experience and networking would help ensure that Malaysia is on the right track.

“I trust that this is the hope of the people and based on my experience as the (Johor) menteri besar, I am confident that His Majesty can provide valuable insights for the future of the country,” he told Bernama at Istana Negara today.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in today as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the national palace.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, took the oath of office as the Deputy King.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri expressed her confidence that Malaysia could achieve progress locally and internationally under His Majesty’s reign.

“We at the ministry will always strive to provide the best services for the people under the King’s rule,” she said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the nation’s political stability and the people’s well-being could be further enhanced throughout the five-year term of the King’s reign.

His Majesty’s wisdom as the Supreme Head of State is expected to strengthen the government’s commitment to ensure more robust and sustainable economic growth for the country, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said she was confident that the country’s unity would be further fortified under the King’s five-year term in line with His Majesty’s symbol as the unification of the diverse population in the country.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali expressed his enthusiasm to serve under His Majesty’s guidance and ensure the government’s stability in fulfilling its mandate to develop the homeland.

Through a Facebook post, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail prayed for Malaysia’s continued prosperity and progress under the rule of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah as the King and Queen of Malaysia.

“I also pray to Allah SWT that His Majesty and the royal family be blessed with mercy and guidance and remain in good health, prosperity and sovereignty,” he said.

Through their posts on X, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, extended her congratulations to Their Majesties, and the Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa prayed for Malaysia to continue to prosper under Their Majesties’ reign.

“May Their Majesties be granted health and well-being to rule Malaysia,” Dr Zaliha said. — Bernama