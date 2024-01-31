KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who was sworn in today as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, expressed his well-wishes, along with the entire ministry, and prayed for the well-being of Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

“I pray that Your Majesties will be blessed with good health and to continue reigning the nation with wisdom.

“Daulat Tuanku,” Ahmad Zahid said in a post on Facebook.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in today as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took the oath of office as Deputy King.

Sultan Ibrahim and Sultan Nazrin were elected to the office, respectively, by the Malay Rulers at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October last year to reign for a five-year term from today. — Bernama

