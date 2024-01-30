KUANTAN, Jan 30 — Tens of thousands of people gathered to welcome the return of their beloved Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, to Pahang today.

They filled up the designated locations, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base, here, which was opened specifically to the public to express their love for the royal couple.

Businessman I.Shanmuganathan, 45, said that he and his friend left their home in Karak, Bentong, as early as 7am to get to the RMAF Air Base, as they did not want to miss the historical event of Pahang, which will not be repeated in the near future.

“This is a small contribution that we can give to the state. I am also proud that the names of the Sultan of Pahang (Al-Sultan Abdullah) and Tengku Ampuan Pahang (Tunku Azizah) are always mentioned by people throughout His Majesty’s reign at the Istana Negara,” he said.

Farah Nadia Abdullah, 31, who was born in Sungai Puteri, Rompin, said that she and her husband decided to bring their three children, aged six, three and one, to welcome Their Majesties’ return, as a “sign of love” for the royal couple’s compassionate nature.

“We, in Pahang, know how much Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah love and care about their subjects. This was shown since the time of the late Sultan Ahmad Shah. Whenever there was a disaster or the people faced hardship, definitely, there was help provided.

“The concern, wisdom and approachable demeanour of the royal couple of Pahang have been witnessed by all. As a Pahang-born, I am proud that throughout the past five years, Their Majesties have always attracted the attention of many,” she said.

A student at Tun Abdul Razak Integrated Boarding School in Pekan, Wan Joharis Wan Johari, 15, who was at the RMAF Air Base, admitted that he was excited because he had the opportunity to witness the historic event for the first time.

Wan Joharis, from Terengganu, said he did not have the opportunity to have that experience when the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, was installed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from December 3, 2006, to December 12, 2011, as he was too young at that time.

“I am really excited to be able to witness it with my own eyes. I don’t know if there will be an opportunity to see it again in the future. When I was offered a place to witness the event, I definitely didn’t say no.

Not wanting to miss out on the historical moment of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah (returning) to Pahang, the Gabungan Persatuan Wanita Negeri Pahang started camping at the grounds of Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad at 10 this morning.

Its representative Maria Fahida Zainal Fuaddi said that a total of 50 members of the association participated, as they did not want to miss out on the return of Their Majesties to the Istana Pahang. — Bernama