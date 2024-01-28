IPOH, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited Hulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad whose father died yesterday.

Anwar spent about 10 minutes with the family before leaving.

Also present was Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, who is also Perak PKR chairman.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Arafat said his 76-year-old father was admitted to the intensive care unit of Fatimah Hospital two weeks ago due to various complications, including lung infection and hypertension.

“He breathed his last at about 1pm yesterday,” he told reporters.

Muhamad Arafat said the funeral prayer for his father was held at Masjid Jamek Tanjung Rambutan before being laid to rest at Kampung Bakar Bata Muslim cemetery this morning. — Bernama