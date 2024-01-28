IPOH, Jan 28 — Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal has been appointed to head the committee to tackle the issue of rising food prices and cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who emphasised the matter, said the former Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman will head the cluster under the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol).

“... that’s why I am tasking Syed Abu Hussin to help Naccol. I confirm this so that he can head the cluster, which will increase its efforts so the ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ cheapest sales programme can be enhanced, expanded and held more frequently nationwide,” he said in his speech after visiting the sales programme at the Klebang Restu public field here today.

Also present was Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz, who later told the media that he was ready to accept the responsibility, including implementing the sales programme nationwide.

He said that there are several methods to stabilise the prices of essential items, including rice.

“The earliest measure is rice, followed by other items because rice is now a critical issue.

“So, if I am given the authority to manage this, Insya-Allah, we will show the people and the government that there are methods to stabilise the prices of main food items,” he said. — Bernama

