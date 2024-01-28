IPOH, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that he has never interfered in the affairs of enforcement agencies investigating or confiscating the assets of any individuals regarding corruption cases.

He said that the government’s directive is comprehensive, requiring relevant agencies to investigate anyone found amassing wealth illegally.

“I do not interfere in such matters; members of the Cabinet, the Deputy Prime Ministers (DPMs) know, we do not interfere in investigating ‘Person A’ or ‘Person B’ or seizing the assets of ‘Person A’ or ‘Person B.’

“Our directive is comprehensive; anyone detected amassing wealth illegally, grabbing billions in wealth, previously and now, it is the responsibility of enforcement agencies to act decisively and boldly, and we will defend them,” he said.

He said this when delivering the closing speech at the 2024 Perak-level Unity Government Convention here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, several Cabinet ministers, as well as leaders of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional at the state level.

Commenting further, Anwar stated that with the strength and power of the current Unity Government, it must be used to stop the practice of corruption as it has led the country to face complex economic problems today.

“A debt of RM1.1 trillion plus contingency liability, government guarantees reaching almost RM1.5 trillion. People can ask why talk about old issues. Yes, these are old issues because now we have to pay.

“This demands that we manage the economy responsibly, a responsible economic policy and management, not necessarily popular, but we must take action,” he said.

He added that the government cannot resolve all these debts and sacrifice allocations for national development and the welfare of the people, including education, infrastructure, and health.

According to Anwar, this year, the government plans to focus on programmes to refurbish public housing, including homes for police and military personnel as well as civil servants, which he described as in a poor state and unsuitable for occupation.

“This is what we are doing, which happens to involve predominantly Malays, but we do not make this a purely Malay agenda, but a Malaysian agenda, a people’s agenda, like fixing toilets, more than 8,600 schools have toilets that are in a poor state... and we will solve it all,” he said. — Bernama