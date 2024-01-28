BAGAN DATUK, Jan 28 — Bagan Datuk is set to develop into a focal point for education in the final period of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said there are now four educational institutions in the district, including a polytechnic, MARA Junior Science College and Secondary Science School.

“Now, there are four institutions and I expect two more educational institutions to be established in the final period of the 12MP,” he said after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new building at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi Sungai Balai here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said SM Imtiaz is expected to be completed within 30 months and can accommodate over 400 students.

SM Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi was founded by Ahmad Zahid as a role model of excellence in the world of education in producing huffaz (memorisers of the Quran), who are professional and competent and able to compete with the mainstream of the industrial revolution for the sake of religion, nation and country.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid said he also planned to make Bagan Datuk a centre for the spread of Al-Quran studies, especially when an international tahfiz centre starts operating in the district soon.

Ahmad Zahid said the funds of Yayasan Akalbudi, which were previously frozen following his court case, are expected to be liquidated and returned to him as the trustee soon and will be used to finance the expenses of Maahad Tahfiz. — Bernama