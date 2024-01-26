KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Public Works Department (JKR) is carrying out the clean-up work at the entrance of the landslide-hit area in Cameron Highlands, to facilitate search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that even though the route and location of the incident was not under the supervision of JKR, but the department would continue to monitor the situation and be ready to provide whatever assistance needed.

“I would like to advise all parties to be careful and obey the instructions of the authorities for their safety,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Two people were killed and three others are feared buried alive in the 2.40am incident. All five are Myanmar nationals aged between 25 and 56. — Bernama

