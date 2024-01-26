IPOH, Jan 26 — Perakians can now use the Touch ‘n Go eWallet platform to pay for their on-street parking throughout the state as TNG Digital has collaborated with a total of 15 state town councils to provide the service.

With the latest collaboration, TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Alan Ni said that Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the first to provide complete and comprehensive on-street parking coverage in Perak.

“The full enablement in Perak brings us closer to achieving the milestone of becoming the first eWallet with complete nationwide on-street parking coverage, all within a single app.

“We are actively working with our partners to achieve this as soon as possible,” Ni said in a statement.

This significant addition expands coverage beyond the initial 19 councils that include areas like Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, providing full coverage not only for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, but now also for Perak.

The 15 Perak town councils include: Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh, Majlis Perbandaran Manjung, Majlis Perbandaran Taiping, Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan, Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Kangsar, Majlis Daerah Kampar, Majlis Daerah Kerian, Majlis Daerah Tanjong Malim, Majlis Daerah Gerik, Majlis Daerah Batu Gajah, Majlis Daerah Perak Tengah, Majlis Daerah Tapah, Majlis Daerah Selama, Majlis Daerah Pengkalan Hulu and Majlis Daerah Lenggong.

Ni said that with the Touch ‘n Go eWallet service, users could pay for their parking hassle-free and time-saving experience while avoiding the use of parking coupons and tickets.

“In alignment with ‘The Visit Perak Year 2024’ (TVP2024), we are confident that providing comprehensive parking payment coverage in Perak will address tourists’ concerns about the hassle of parking payments, especially for those still using parking coupons during their visit.

“This initiative supports the Perak state government’s goal of attracting 8.0 million domestic tourists,” Ni added.

To pay for street parking, Ni said that users can simply tap on the “Parking” tile in the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, choose the relevant council based on their current location, and proceed with the remaining payment process.