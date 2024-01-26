KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today shared insights with Muslim thinker Sheikh Tareq Al-Suwaidan from Kuwait on the Madani concept that emphasises a balanced approach and commitment to combat abuse of power among leaders.

Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s continued stance and efforts to uphold justice in Palestine during the meeting.

According to Anwar, Sheikh Tareq is in Malaysia to attend a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, particularly in the areas of leadership, strategic planning and management.

“I also expressed appreciation for Sheikh Tareq’s efforts through positive messages that can benefit the younger generation. Thank you also for Sheikh Tareq’s prayers and hopes for Malaysia.

Advertisement

“May Malaysia continue to contribute to the development of the Muslim community and help strengthen cooperation among international Muslim scholars,” Anwar said via social media. — Bernama

Advertisement