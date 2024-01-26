KUANTAN, Jan 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has always been attentive to the progress of Pahang and has decreed that projects beneficial to the people should be expedited.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he would keep the Sultan of Pahang informed of all matters related to the state’s development, including economic and infrastructure projects, either in person or through WhatsApp messages.

“His Majesty often advises me to accelerate development projects in the state as delays would result in losses for the people,” he said during an interview on Bernama Radio’s “Jendela Fikir: Dirgahayu Tuanku” segment today.

Wan Rosdy highlighted that His Majesty, proclaimed the Sultan of Pahang in January 2019, frequently expresses the hope for a smooth state administration and providing the best services to the people.

Advertisement

According to him, the concern shown by Al-Sultan Abdullah has contributed significantly to positioning Pahang on the right track towards becoming an advanced state, including by recording over RM1 billion in revenue for two consecutive years.

In the meantime, Wan Rosdy said that to celebrate Their Majesties’ return to Pahang this Tuesday, the festivities would begin with the royal ceremonial welcome at the Air Force base here.

The royal motorcade will then proceed to Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, and the people of Pahang are invited to gather along the route to express their affection for the royal couple.

Advertisement

A thanksgiving and “doa selamat” ceremony will be conducted at Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad 1, and a “Karnival Rakyat” at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan for three days starting February 2, which will feature a decorated vehicle parade, an outdoor cinema and a Pahang food festival.

Sharing a more relaxed side of the King, Wan Rosdy, who often travels with His Majesty, said Al-Sultan Abdullah enjoys listening to music and occasionally joins in singing.

“Among His Majesty’s favourite songs are Gadis Melayu (by Datuk Jamal Abdillah) and Kisah Seorang Biduan (by Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin). As for His Majesty’s favourite food is undoubtedly tempoyak and patin fish,” he said.

The special edition of the “Jendela Fikir” programme is scheduled to air from January 23 to 29 as a tribute to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will end his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 30. — Bernama