KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah watched the premiere of a Bernama TV special documentary “Menjunjung Kasih Tuanku” at Istana Negara last night.

His Majesty watched the documentary narrating his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong together with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, after attending a Surah Yasin recitation, tahlil and doa selamat prayers ceremony at the Main Surau of Istana Negara.

The 30-minute documentary was screened at the banquet hall of the palace and was watched by about 300 guests.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

After the screening, Al-Sultan Abdullah reacted positively about the documentary.

“Okay, Alhamdulillah... thank you,” His Majesty said, giving the thumbs-up gesture.

The documentary highlighted various aspects of His Majesty’s interactions with the people, including the moments when he engaged with the public, toured Malaysia, and attended formal events with national leaders.

Additionally, the documentary showcased the diverse aspects of His Majesty’s life, including moments of relaxation with members of the royalty and official engagements, such as attending the Meeting of the Conference of Rulers and opening Parliament sessions.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will complete his five-year reign on January 30.

The documentary will be aired until January 30, with the screening times as follows: Friday (January 26) at 10am and 3.30pm; January 27 at 8.30pm; January 28 at 12.30pm; January 29 at 10am; and January 30 at 6am and 11.30am. — Bernama