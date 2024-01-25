PASIR PUTEH, Jan 25 ― The floods that hit several villages here since last Monday were unexpected with most residents forced to leave their homes unprepared, many only grabbing their personal belongings and documents.

The floods, following continuous heavy rain since last Monday, forced the evacuation of more than 100 families to the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changgai, here yesterday.

A stroke patient, Ab Hadi Kadir, 90, said in less than an hour, the water at his home rose to 0.3 metres, and not wanting to take the risk, decided for the family to evacuate.

“I thought the flood season was over. That's why I didn't make any preparations to deal with the flood. “But when I saw the water rising and of my condition, which is wheelchair bound, I immediately decided to get the family to evacuate.

“There was no time to think about anything else, but grab a few clothing and leave,” he told Bernama when met at the PPS here today.

Another resident, Noraini Ismail, 45, of Kampung Gaal Hilir, said she decided to move out to the PPS after realising the flood water was rising fast to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Before leaving the house, I was able to place some of the electrical appliances and the furniture in a high place, and then only brought along the important documents to the PPS,” she said.

Another flood victim, Norasmira Ahmad, 35, from Kampung Batu Hitam, said the flood water rose so fast that by the time she returned home after sending her children to school and buying some foodstuff along the way, the road leading to her house was underwater and no longer passable to light vehicles.

According to the Info Bencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), two PPS have been opened in Pasir Puteh as of 10am today.

They are at SK Changgai and SK Wakaf Raja, accommodating a total of 350 victims from 119 families. ― Bernama