KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded a 32 per cent increase in summonses issued last year, with 349,289 summonses for various offences compared to 263,786 issued in 2022.

State JPJ director, Azrin Borhan said that technical offences related to vehicles recorded the highest number at 111,837, followed by driving without a licence or an expired licence (30,142), expired motorcycle licences (17,799), and the rest involving various other offences.

“These technical offences include issues such as bald tyres, faulty signal lights...the increase in this number may be because drivers are not paying enough attention to their vehicles.

“We advise drivers to check their vehicles before starting their journey,” he said at a press conference after participating in the Integrated Selangor JPJ Compliance Operation at the Puchong Selatan Toll Plaza yesterday.

During the operation, a total of 1,217 vehicles were inspected, and 583 summonses were issued for various offences, while three vehicles were also seized.

The operation, which began around 9pm, involved 82 JPJ officers, 34 officers from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of Bukit Aman, 10 officers from the National Anti-Drug Agency, and 10 staff from highway concessionaire companies. ― Bernama

