GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — The Penang government is committed in its efforts to strengthen the unity of the people to ensure that no group is left behind in terms of economic opportunities, education, and welfare in line with the objectives and core of the Penang2030 Vision.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said for the development of the Indian community, the state government has agreed to increase its allocation from RM1.5 million to RM2 million which will be channelled through the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (HEB).

“Since the establishment of the body in 2008, HEB has channelled educational assistance to students from underprivileged families.

“Overall, from 2010 to now, a total of 3,264 eligible students received scholarships with a total value of RM4,578,617.33 to enable them to continue their studies at a higher level,” he said in a message in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration here today.

Chow said in line with the Education Ministry’s efforts to provide comfort and a more conducive Teaching and Learning (PdP) atmosphere, the state government has increased the allocation from RM1.75 million to RM2 million for the development of Tamil National Type Schools (SJKT).

According to Chow, the provision enables transformation to be carried out in Tamil schools in the state to become among the best in the country in terms of access to basic facilities as well as complete physical infrastructure including improving information and communication technology (ICT) facilities.

He also said the role of the government is very important in forming a state and a developed country, in addition to giving birth to a civilised society, thus he hoped that Thaipusam is not just a religious festival but can also strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony among the community. — Bernama

