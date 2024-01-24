KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his best wishes to the Hindu community across the country in celebrating Thaipusam tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he hoped that this year’s celebration would be more festive than ever, and enjoyed alongside beloved family members.

“Malaysia celebrates diversity and respects each other’s rights to practice (their beliefs).

“Therefore, I hope my friends from the Hindu community will celebrate peacefully, with family, to enhance their efforts, morals, values, and human spirit, and make them a driving force in our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

Advertisement

Anwar added that the government would continue to work to ensure the country remained safe and peaceful while strengthening the values of diversity. — Bernama

Advertisement