KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Policy and Economic Affairs Centre Malaysia Foundation (Peace) has introduced the first-ever Global Madani Awards to recognise transformation efforts based on the six pillars of Malaysia Madani.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim initiated it with the vision of becoming the leading global award to honour and celebrate the contribution of local and international communities.

He said he hoped the Global Madani Awards could trigger more efforts to nurture the Madani values among the Malaysian communities and expand globally.

He told reporters this after officiating at the soft launch of the awards at Zepp Kuala Lumpur tonight, which was also attended by senior political secretary to the prime minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shamsul Iskandar said the Global Madani Awards aspire to become a beacon of hope and inspiration, propelling forward values and shaping a better future.

“We are confident that the recognition rendered to those individuals and personalities will inject in them a sense of being valued and appreciated and more importantly, a sense of duty whereby their work to execute the six pillars of Malaysia Madani (sustainability, well-being, creativity, values of respect, confidence and courtesy and mercy) must continue relentlessly and continuously to inspire others,” he said.

He said that this way, the ideals of Malaysia Madani could be unearthed holistically and thus understood by people of all backgrounds.

Advertisement

“As a think tank, this is an excellent opportunity for Peace to assist the government to espouse the Malaysia Madani framework to Malaysians from all walks of life,” he said. — Bernama