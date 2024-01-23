KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will abide by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s advice to continue combating the dissemination of fake news comprehensively

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said as an agency under the ministry, Bernama would uphold Sultan Sharafuddin’s command to intensify efforts to combat fake news, a menace that needs to be tackled comprehensively.

“On behalf of Bernama, I would like to express our gratitude to Tuanku for his advice, and together with Bernama staff and our media partners, we will combat slander and fake news comprehensively.

“In this regard, Bernama has informed His Royal Highness about the special portal MyCheck Malaysia (MyCheck) which was created to serve as a platform for verifying the authenticity of facts which have gone viral on social media,” he said.

Fahmi told reporters this after accompanying Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on their visit to the Bernama headquarters here today. — Bernama

