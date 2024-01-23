KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The 5G network coverage in Selangor has reached 95.9 per cent as of last December, according to the Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this percentage of coverage is excellent, especially for a state whose economy is based on industries and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) like Selangor.

However, he said that feedback from telecommunications companies indicated that many players in the industry and SMEs have not fully utilised the advantages of the 5G network.

“One of the problems faced is the usage rate among industries, where it is found that many companies and industry players have not fully utilised the 5G network for industrial purposes.

Advertisement

“In this regard, I, together with Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and the Selangor Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, will continue to engage with industry players, especially in industrial areas, to ensure they make the best use of this facility.”

Fahmi said this in his briefing presentation on the 5G rollout to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin during Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) headquarters here today.

Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, editor-in-chief (assuming duties of Bernama chief executive officer) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, and deputy editor-in-chief (Economic News Service) Nasriah Darus.

Advertisement

Fahmi said that the ministry’s efforts, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to ensure the effective rollout of the 5G network nationwide should be welcomed by all parties, especially industry players.

“With the interconnection capability of 5G networks that can reach around 1,000 devices in a single connection, it is only fitting for our industry players to transition from the use of 4G to a more efficient service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that out of 45 million mobile phone user accounts in Malaysia, approximately eight million devices supporting 5G were in use by the end of November last year.

He expressed hope that this positive achievement could be fully utilised, particularly in states with high industrial activity, including Selangor. — Bernama