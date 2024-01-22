KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A former finance minister and a businessman with the “Tan Sri” title are just two from a long list of people the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) expect to summon for questioning into an investigation on a RM4.5 billion contract to supply and manage a fleet of vehicles for the government.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation will be on two issues, namely why the company selected to manage the government's vehicles was given the job, and why the intention to give the project to another company was cancelled even though the other company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Finance Ministry, The Star reported today.

Azam said the MACC would call in the former finance minister as he could assist with the two issues, and also indicated that a former prime minister could be called in for the probe.

“We will have the information and explanation to this, given his position at the time. It is also possible for us to call up a former prime minister to determine if he is aware of the matter as it happened during his administration,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

According to The Star, key government officials are also in the list of people to be questioned.

Azam told the newspaper that MACC had raided the “Tan Sri” businessman's house and four companies last Thursday, and that officials from the companies linked to the businessman will be called for their statements to be recorded.

“My officers are going through the documents taken during the raid. They will then call up the individuals involved for questioning. This will be done as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

According to The Star, the four companies which were raided include the one tasked with supplying vehicles to the government, while the three others were said to carry out investments for the “Tan Sri” businessman.

Another newspaper Utusan Malaysia reported on January 20 that the MACC had searched a businessman’s house and four companies.

The Malay daily cited unnamed sources saying the businessman is the main shareholder of the company which supplies vehicles to the government and that over 100 personal and company accounts under his control were seized but have not been frozen.