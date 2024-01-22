ALOR SETAR, Jan 22 — A woman is believed to have drowned while undergoing diving training with a licenced local company in the waters of Pulau Payar yesterday.

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the 43-year-old victim, from Kajang, Selangor, died on the way from the Kuala Kedah Jetty to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here.

He said the Langgar Police Station received a report from the hospital authorities regarding the incident at about 2 pm.

“The body has been sent to the HSB forensic unit and the case classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

